Tuscaloosa Police arrest man after shooting at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA – Officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama are investigating a murder that took place overnight at the 600 block of Paul W. Bryant Drive. One suspect is in custody.

Branden Moss, 23, was killed after he helped a victim who was being assaulted by what witnesses said were four black males. A man who was not involved in the assault then shot Moss multiple times. Police arrived on the scene and rushed Moss to DCH where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was taken into custody. Markis Russell, 26, faces charges of murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle as well as being a person forbidden from owning a firearm.