Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for illegally possessing a firearm

BIRMINGHAM – U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor sentenced Lusion Yoshua Rice, 31, of Birmingham, to 15 years in prison Monday for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The announcement came from Acting United States Attorney Robert O. Posey of the Northern District of Alabama, and David Hyche, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

In April 2016, a federal grand jury in the Northern District of Alabama charged Rice in a one-count indictment with possession of a firearm after having been convicted of violent felony offenses, including three such crimes that qualified him for an enhanced sentence under the Armed Career Criminal Act (ACCA).

On May 21, 2015, Birmingham police officers were dispatched to a home on a complaint of a male with a gun causing a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Rice with a beer in one hand and a shotgun in the other. He was immediately placed under arrest.

“Today the defendant’s prior violent felony convictions finally caught up with him. The sentence imposed should serve as a reminder to all convicted felons that possession of a firearm by a convicted felon is a serious offense,” Posey said. “The sentencing illustrates the positive effect of the resources provided by ATF and our law enforcement partners to combat the violent crime. ATF’s priority is to provide the safe environment for the public,” Steven Gerido, ATF Special Agent in Charge, said.

The joint investigation was conducted by the ATF and the Birmingham Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorney Gregory R. Dimler prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.