Carroll Pharmacy to donate teddy bears to Children’s Hospital through buy one, give one event

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Carroll Pharmacy, locally owned and operated serving Trussville and Clay, is partnering with Bears for Humanity and Children’s Hospital of Alabama to donate bears to patients in the hospital.

The program is designed to allow Carroll Pharmacy customers donate a bear with a buy one, give one system. For each bear purchased, one will be donated to a patient.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to partner with Children’s Hospital here in Birmingham,” Maegan Reynolds, Pharmacist at Carroll Pharmacy, said. “One of our core values is serving our community, and we feel like this event is allowing us to give back in ways that we haven’t been able to do before.”

A Teddy Bear Social will be held at Children’s of Alabama on June 20, where the donated bears will be given to inpatients at the hospital. The bears are made in the USA, and are hypoallergenic with certified organic materials.

“Our hope is that these teddy bears will provide a source of comfort for the kids during their time at Children’s. Something to hold onto when getting shots. Something to snuggle when they are feeling really sick or scared,” Kristen Holloway, Gift Shop Coordinator at Carroll Pharmacy, said.

Carroll Pharmacy has already collected 100 bears. Their goal is to collect 100 more before the event and will be on sale daily in stores. Caring Bear, the Pharmacy’s mascot has become a community favorite, and will also attend the event.