Center Point man, suspected in multiple robberies, arrested following police chase

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

VESTAVIA HILLS — A brief police chase in Vestavia Hills Monday ended with the arrest of a Center Point man accused in multiple robberies over the weekend.

Vestavia Hills police arrested Cardalle Bruce Osby, 35, and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

Police said they were on the lookout for a possible robbery suspect driving towards Vestavia Hills on U.S. 31 from Hoover. Once officers saw a vehicle matching the description, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop. When he refused, a brief chase then occurred.

He was caught after fleeing the vehicle on foot almost immediately, according to police.

Osby was a suspect in a robbery in Mountain Brook, as well as at least one other robbery in Jefferson County. He was driving a vehicle that was reportedly stolen out of Birmingham.

He has been charged with first degree receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment.