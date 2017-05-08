Cullman teen dies in 3-car accident; alcohol possible factor

CULLMAN — A three-vehicle crash Sunday, May 7, in Cullman County claimed one life and injured two others.

Curtis Wilson, a 15-year-old Cullman High School student, was killed when the 2004 GMC, in which he was a passenger, collided head-on with a 2008 Ford driven by Bradford Meeks, 27, of Cullman.

The teen was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Meeks, along with the driver of the GMC, Ashley Wilson, 43, also of Cullman, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The crash occurred at 6 p.m. on Cullman County 222, just under a mile west of Good Hope.

Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Cullman head baseball coach Brent Patterson released a statement Monday: