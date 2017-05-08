Cullman teen dies in 3-car accident; alcohol possible factor
CULLMAN — A three-vehicle crash Sunday, May 7, in Cullman County claimed one life and injured two others.
Curtis Wilson, a 15-year-old Cullman High School student, was killed when the 2004 GMC, in which he was a passenger, collided head-on with a 2008 Ford driven by Bradford Meeks, 27, of Cullman.
The teen was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Meeks, along with the driver of the GMC, Ashley Wilson, 43, also of Cullman, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The crash occurred at 6 p.m. on Cullman County 222, just under a mile west of Good Hope.
Although the circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary investigation indicates alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Cullman head baseball coach Brent Patterson released a statement Monday:
“It is difficult to describe the sorrow that our team and our community is facing today,” he said. “We lost a friend, a teammate and a brother last night. Curtis Wilson was one of the most loved kids that has ever come through our program. His jokes never ended. As we gather to mourn, each story brings laughter and a smile to our faces. He loved his team and coaches and would do anything to help loosen them up in tense times and fire them up for big moments. Never meeting a stranger … his influence reached everyone that came into contact with him. He is gone now, but there is no dount that we will never be forgotten…forever etched into the Bearcat Baseball Family. We thank everyone for the prayers during this difficult time. We believe Psalm 46:1 – ‘He is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.'”
Comments
Praying for all the families involved sad!!