Paine Elementary student awarded at Birmingham-area art show

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — Cayden Hawthorne, a third grade student from Paine Elementary won an honorable mention award in his age group at the 21st annual dreamArchitecture Art Contest held its awards ceremony Thursday, May 4th at the SawWorks Studio at ArchitectureWorks. More than 30 winning students were awarded prizes for their creativity and imagination for this year’s theme, “Draw your Dream Space Station.”

A community outreach project, dreamArchitechture is sponsored by the Alabama Center for Architecture and the Birmingham Chapter of the American Institute of Architects. Open to elementary school children in the Birmingham area, the competition stimulates children to think about architecture and their built environment. This year’s competition had nearly 1,900 entries from 22 schools, a record year for the program.

Our jury, composed of local artists, architects and designers, chose 33 winners. The overall winner was Andy Juarez, a first grader from EPIC Elementary in Birmingham.

Winning entries will be on display at the Alabama Center for Architecture, located at 109 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd. South, Birmingham AL 35233, through Friday June 2nd. Hours are Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.