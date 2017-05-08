Trussville residents support the Junior League of Birmingham’s efforts to raise $1 Million for One Place

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB), has enlisted the help of 20 community “Torchbearers” to help raise $1.25 million for the One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, a new partnership that aids survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The gift will be the culmination of a new five-year effort–the Community of Lights Centennial Campaign–to celebrate the League’s 100 years of service to the metro area.

The campaign is within $25,000 of this year’s $200,000 goal.

Trussville resident and JLB Board Member Amanda Saint said that cooperation has been key in the success of the inaugural effort. “If we have learned anything during our past 95 years of service, it is that when we combine our talents and passions with the collaboration of partners, donors and advocates, we can affect real change in our community.”

Providing One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center with the lead gift to acquire and remodel a permanent space for operations is a natural fit for the JLB’s mission to improve the lives of women and children.

The One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center is a new center providing coordinated services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through a team of agency professionals who work together under one roof. Currently service agencies include: The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, YWCA Central Alabama, Crisis Center, Inc. – Rape Response Program, and the Birmingham Police Department. One Place offers forensic nursing for victims of sexual assault, civil and criminal legal counseling, emergency housing placement, job placement, public benefits assistance and safety planning.

Trussville residents are encouraged to donate to the campaign at any amount or buy a $100 ticket for the inaugural celebration to be held Thursday, May 11 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Vulcan Park. The party will feature live music, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets can be purchased at https://checkout.swellgives.com/communityoflights/buy-tickets

Torchbearers for 2017 are: Tracey Morant Adams, Jarralyne Agee, Bob Battle, Ragan Cain, Allison Black Cornelius, Leigh Davis, Brian Giattina, Corey Hartman, Sam Heide, Tonya Jones, Bruce Lanier, David Loper, Bart McCorquodale, Anil Mujumdar, Kristin Ritter, Kim Rogers, Brett Shaffer, Joyce Vance, Dafina Ward, and Ford Wiles.

In 2016 alone, the JLB invested more than $2.5 million into the Birmingham community through direct financial gifts and the value of volunteer hours. The organization also currently dedicates resources and volunteers to more than 36 Community Projects.