Two men charged with harassment of cyclist turn themselves in
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Two men have turned themselves in after a cyclist pressed charges against them for harassment during a recent bicycle race that began in Moody.
The incident involved two men in a pickup truck who shouted obscenities at the cyclists as they were riding on the street where the suspects live.
VIDEO: (LANGUAGE WARNING)
John Godwin, 65, and son Brandon Godwin, 41, both turned themselves in to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office and have bonded out of jail.
The cyclist who pressed charges, Max Britton was participating in his third Tour de Blue, according to the Anniston Star.
“It was the father who was driving, and the son yelled out they were doing 55 miles per hour and could we not ride our little bikes somewhere else,” Britton told The Star. “I got his tag number, and that made him mad and that’s when he said, ‘You are making a f—ing huge mistake, huge mistake.’”
The court date for the two men is scheduled for June 28.
Comments
Dumbasses.
A guy yelled at you so you decided to press charges . . . Wow
Bawhaha!!! They should get a trophy… I mean they did participate.
Didn’t know hurt feelings could lead to wasted police man hours. Way to go!
Ummm… well, I read the article, and if it happened just as it says, these guys were being annoying jerks who should’ve kept driving but I really just dont see a crime committed here.
They need to buy tags just like I have to and ins bikes have more rights on the road than I do which is bull crap
Like how people hate on these poor cyclist that about got ran over by two assholes. By the way they were marathon riding to raise money and awareness for cancer patients.
I’m all for cycling as it’s a great hobby for someone to have. At the same time, there are several trails in the area that can be ridden on and some cyclists choose to ride on major roads. I know this was a race and I’m not sure where it is located but I have been stuck behind cyclists riding 3 and 4 wide down both 411 In Moody and Hwy 11 in Trussville. Not single file…. wide, as in taking up an entire lane. Every time it resulted in backed up traffic behind them and they were just peddling away without a care in the world.
Drivers should respect cyclists, but that must go both ways. Neighborhoods, side streets, bike trails are plentiful in our area. Why do they have to say “no” to all those other options and insist on riding major roads? I think that if the speed limit is 35 or more, they shouldn’t be allowed on the road. We don’t allow ATV’s on the road and an ATV of any decent size would be less of a hazard than a cyclist.
Look like real winners!!!
Sam-
As a cyclist I might be able to provide some insight, namely, Alabama is one of the least bike friendly states in the Union. This is not an exaggeration. I completely understand the frustration of getting caught behind “a pack” but this is typically done for safety reasons and not an intentional attempt to thwart motor vehicles. I’m not sure if you are aware but cyclists on the road are treated just like cars. Or, for the most part they are. We have to follow the same rules that a vehicle does. There are scarce number of protected bike lanes anywhere in the city let alone the state. I have been cussed at, had cans and bottles thrown at me, people letting their dogs chase me, cars trying to run me off the road and telling me to get on the sidewalk (which is technically illegal by the way). There’s a reason why cyclists sometimes opt to ride in groups. Just providing another perspective.
*not to say that cyclists shouldn’t be aware of traffic flow, they should I’m just telling you that there’s a protective, pack like mentality because there are so few safe places to ride and because many people have experienced the same thing that I’ve described above.
As always, I respect your opinion. We have discussed other issues on fb in the past and I believe you to be an intelligent and level headed guy. “Going after” cyclists in ways you described is ridiculous.
I get that Alabama may not offer what other states do, but I still have to object to people riding on major highways. It creates several issues, safety being the biggest one.
FYI, I’m originally from Calhoun County. If you haven’t gone over and ridden the Chief Ladiga trail, I highly recommend it.
You should watch the video footage before judging the cyclist for pressing charges. There was no need for their actions and he was definitely threatened. What would have happened if the cyclist had been alone? My husband rides and I wish people would realize these are people on wheels, not protected by anything. Also, riding through neighborhoods doesn’t work when you ride 40 miles in distance and go 20-30 miles an hour like my husband does.
It’s great! And I have! I do understand your issue with major highways, sometimes to connect routes it’s inevitable but I understand your point.
Jeffrey D. Bramer
It was a lot more than that sir!
A crime indeed was committed!
I drive a car and pay all that stuff too. If they had a tag on their bicycle would that have made a difference?
Bikers must follow the same rules as a car when cycling on a main road. I’m not sure where you pulled information that they have more rights than a driver as it pertains to driving. As for a tag, you’re being ridiculous. All of us own a bike downstairs, should a toddler with training wheels have to register her bike for a tag and pay $200 to register it. I’m sure you’re one of those who complains about the DMV line being overcrowded, too.
I just rode 100 miles in Ridgeland, Mississippi this past Saturday and was treated with the utmost respect. Mississippi beats Alabama in being bicycle friendly.