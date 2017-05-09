Heartfelt pleas from family saves Clay woman’s home from demolition

By Crystal McGough

For The Tribune

CLAY — The Clay City Council unanimously denied one and approved three resolutions for the demolition of houses in the city after a public hearing at its council meeting Tuesday night.

During pre-council, City Manager Ronnie Dixon explained to the council the house at 6531 Chrissy Drive had burned nearly three years ago. At the time, the owner, Betty Gladden, 87, did not have insurance on her house and is now depending on limited income through social security to do repairs.

According to Dixon, Gladden’s son-in-law Randy Scott purchased a building permit on July 7, 2015, but appeared to do little work and did not at any point contact the city to inspect the work that had been done.

“Since July 2016, they have not had a building permit at all,” Dixon said. “They do not have a general contractor. They are trying to do all the work themselves with her money, $760 a month. At that rate they will never finish.”

Scott spoke at the public hearing on behalf of his mother-in-law, and presented the council with proof that he had purchased another business license last year, which expired in April.

“It’s been out for a month,” Scott said. “I didn’t realize it had expired. I thought it was this month.”

Dixon said that certain improvements including a garage door and new windows have been added to the house within the last two weeks, but without a permit.

“They have asked (the council) to allow them to buy another building permit, which basically gives them another year,” he said.

Additionally, Scott provided the council with photographs showing all the improvements that have been made to the house in the last two years. He said the outside is about 95 percent finished, but the inside still needs a lot of work.

“We’ve been trying to get this house put back together where it’s not a total eyesore for the neighborhood,” Scott said. “We’ve made pretty good progress. One reason for the progress not being any faster than it is is Ms. Gladden’s monthly income. As soon as we’re able to save up enough money to buy materials, that’s what we’ve been doing. It’s been difficult. It’s not much money to work with. We’re doing the best we can.”

Scott said Gladden paid her house off about a year before the fire and forgot she hadn’t paid her insurance. Gladden also suffered a stroke at the time of the fire.

“I want to get the house finished and get it back in shape, because that’s the only house that this lady has,” he said. “She’s been living with us since the fire, and if we can get it back together, she wants to move back in it.”

Dixon said when a homeowner purchases a work permit, they need to understand the rules: They have to hire a licensed general contractor, as well as a licensed electrician, plumber and HVAC person. Those workers are also required to have a business license within the city of Clay.

Dixon said one of the primary issues was the family tried to do the work themselves and never called to have an inspection done on the progress. Barbara Scott, Gladden’s daughter, said they didn’t know they were supposed to call for an inspection.

“That’s why you need licensed contractors to come out and do that work,” Dixon said. “We don’t want to tear the house down, but we want to make sure that the neighbors are satisfied that the work progresses in a reasonable time. If this council decides to give you a chance, you’re going to have to follow the rules. (Councilman) Don (Baker) and I will work with you hand-in-hand to make sure you know what the rules are. Number one is having licensed contractors.”

The council was given three options: to adopt the resolution as written, calling for demolition of the property; to deny the resolution and instruct Dixon to allow the property owners to have a licensed contractor buy the necessary permits; Or take no action, which would put the owners in violation of working without a building permit until the city does an investigation, and depending on what work was done without a permit, would require them to pay double for a new building permit.

Baker made a motion for the second option, to deny the resolution and allow the property owners to hire a licensed contractor. The motion passed unanimously.

During public comments, Clay citizen and former council member Kevin Small asked the council about the possibility of local churches or non-profit organizations helping Gladden and the Scott’s with the work free of charge.

“Now that you’ve granted them this opportunity, if churches are moved or they have a friend who is a licensed contractor, obviously they’d have to pay for the permit, but would somebody who’s doing the work voluntary still have to get a business license if they are not charging?” Small asked.

Dixon said that an approved non-profit organization, such as a church, would not have to purchase a business license. However, any work other than cosmetic has to either be done or inspected by someone holding a state card.

“My mother is a very good person,” Barbara Scott said. “I think she deserves every opportunity.”

While the council did deny the demolition resolution for Gladden’s house, it unanimously passed resolutions for the demolition of houses at 6884 Elliot Road, 7550 Taylor Shop Road and 5504 Spanish Trace, as well as a resolution for the abatement of weeds at 8060 Clayton Road. No one spoke on behalf of these properties at the public hearing.

In other city news, the council unanimously approved a motion to install security cameras and Wi-Fi at both Cosby Lake Park and the playground behind the library. The council already has the cameras for Cosby Lake, but Dixon said that purchasing cameras for the playground will cost another estimated $4,200.