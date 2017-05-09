Sheriff investigates potential gun threat at Jefferson County high school

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — At about 8:15 this morning the School Resource Deputy at McAdory High School was made aware of a threat to “shoot up” the school on May 10. A hand written note was found in a school restroom.

By 8:30 a.m. deputies had identified and questioned the 16-year-old male student who left the note. There were no weapons in his possession. The student was released to his parents pending formal charges in juvenile court and administrative disciplinary action from the school.