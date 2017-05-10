 [fiatalert]
Daycare worker in Moody charged with abuse

Posted by: Posted date: May 10, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A daycare worker at Bethel Church in Moody has been arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child following an incident last week.

Injuries to the child. Submitted photo

Ashleigh Brook Anderson Guin, 25, of Leeds, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged. She was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City.

According to Moody Police records, the mother of the child told officers Guin grabbed her child by the left arm and sat her down forcibly on the floor, causing bruising and scratches.

Afterwards, according to the report, Guin was asked to look at the wounds. When she did, she grabbed the child and held her while crying, saying she did not mean to hurt the child.

For the protection of the children in their care, Pastor Dr. Josh Burnham could not comment.

Comments

  4. Susan Gill says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    This is why you don’t let your child go to church daycares. They are not DHR regulated and the workers will do whatever they want.

  9. Courtney Mann Bruce says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Unfortunately, it happens at DHR regulated ones as well. We found that out and the consequences are minimal until multiple occurrences and complaints have taken place. 😢

  10. Julie H. Mccown says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Amen!

  14. Stephanie Hudson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Jennifer Riffenburg this happened at Bethel!

  18. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    I’m so glad my nephew didn’t end up going there!

  19. Emma Katherine Sullivan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I would kill someone

  21. Laura Long Goolsby says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Both of my children attended church daycares and nothing like this happened there. All were well above board in how they operated.

  23. Matthew Cherry says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:40 pm

    Wow this is crazy. The Trussville Tribune why is the video so small it’s hard to see it.

  24. Christi M Batson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I’ve never used them but I have friends that have and they alway had great things to say. They are pretty expensive for the area so I guess people believe they are getting something special because the price they pay. So glad that child was old enough to tell!!

  29. Cassidy Woody says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:47 pm

    I have to say, I have known this person for a very long time and I am having a hard time reading this article. She is an amazing person and would never hurt a child intentionally. There are 2 sides to every story and anything that may have happened was surely unintentional.

  30. Judy Williams Coleman says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:49 pm

    That worker would have got a ass whipping if that was my child!

  38. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    I agree Cass, and the video shows forcible movement of the child yes but nothing more.

  39. Brooke Naramore McKinney says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Omg! I know kids that go there

  42. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    I have to say, I have known this person for a very long time and I am having a hard time believing this article. She is an amazing person and would never hurt a child intentionally. There are 2 sides to every story and anything that may have happened was surely unintentional. The video shows her forcibly moving the child, but nothing more. She clearly showed remorse when she was alerted to the markings. I just have a really hard time thinking this is malicious especially when she has babies of her own.

  45. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    I told her the same Lauren Macon!

  48. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    I mean people need to think about how many times they may have done this on their own. I know sometimes I’ve accidentally scratched calye trying to get her to calm down or sit down because she was in trouble. ALSO, COMING FROM A CHILD THAT WAS TAKEN FROM DHR, did you know that if your child gets out of control they will tell you to removed everything out their room and lock them in there? Lock them in a room! How ridiculous.

  50. Ashlyn Thompson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I hate people going around and sharing it like she is a horrible person! I think she got really frustrated and grabbed the little girl harder than she meant to. By no means do I believe she intentionally meant to hurt this child.

  51. The Trussville Tribune says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    It’s the content management system (CMS) the website is built on that causes it to display like that. Im pushing for us to move to a newer cms that’s more mobile friendly. Hopefull this will work itself out in the next year. Thanks for your support!

  54. The Trussville Tribune says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    This is your buddy Ryan by the way😁 Hope youre doing good brother!

  55. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Exactly Ashlyn, people are far to quick to judge without listening. The article clearly states she held the child and cried over the child after the incident. Someone who did it maliciously wouldn’t have shown that kind of remorse, period. People, especially mothers, are not perfect and make mistakes. Was it wrong? yes, maybe additional training in how to handle a tantrum or fussy toddler PROFESSIONALLY might help. Intentional or malicious just to hurt the child? ABSOLUTELY NOT!

  56. Matthew Cherry says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    Ook I understand crazy thing is it’s showing small on my computer to.
    Your welcome.
    I’m good hope you are well yourself.

  57. Cassidy Woody says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    People are gonna make their own decisions and unfortunately Brooke is in for a ride bc even in her small town people are gonna be cruel. But I know she has alot of friends and family who will hopefully help her keep her head held high.

  58. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    This is so horrible people are picking her apart! On top of this did you know that dhr will tell you to put your unruly child in a locked room with nothing in it?!

  59. Stephanie McCrory says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Kimberly Scott Guthrie Trisha Diane Gill Brittany Howze Garrett Howze

  60. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Annastasia Reed thats their solution to “no spanking” which is insane too…

  61. Jennifer Riffenburg says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Doesn’t surprise me. He’s only in after school care. His “teachers” are all very young and inexperienced. At one point they use to hire 16yr olds. That may be different now but at least have some kind of requirements/qualifications!!! Multiple times they have the toddlers in the gym and on the playground with the after school kids which go up to third grade!!! Can’t really watch babies around the older kids when you are lounging on your phone too!

  62. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Right?! I hate how everyone is posting and reposting this. I might have to stay off of facebook today

  63. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    i know…i keep telling myself im not the FB police and i cant raise my blood pressure…

  64. Pamela Whittington Shepard says:
  65. Brittany Howze says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    I know I love Brooke! She is so sweet! I really find it hard to believe she meant to hurt the little girl 😔 I feel bad for both sides!

  66. Susan Thompson Caudle says:
  67. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Like her being posted like this is humiliating imagine if she read all the horrible comments people are saying about her

  68. Cassidy Woody says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    That’s why I figured it was good to post something in her defense incase she does read it she will know people are defending her

  69. Susan Thompson Caudle says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    And if they are not licened does not mean they can do what they want! Read the article she has been arrested!

  70. Kayla Freeman says:
  71. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    She will see it and it will crush her momentarily, but she is strong and will make it through this.

  72. Kayla Freeman says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    After watching the video I understand the anger of her parents. I think I would have had her fired … I’m not sure I would have filed charges against her. 😕

  73. Stephanie McCrory says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I don’t know her. But it really makes me mad that they didn’t tell us that this was going on. My heart sank when I saw the headline.

  74. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    I mean I get it too. I think I would have personally talked to her and the director about what happened and went from there. She surely did not mean this at all.

  76. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Like i said above, was it wrong? yes, additional training on handling a combative/ill/non cooperative toddler might help. However, charges seem like a bit of a reach knowing it wasn’t malicious…I probably wouldn’t have even had her fired. Knowing her and her reaction, the scare would’ve been enough for her to check up. i feel bad for her and the other family affected… there is no excuse for her behavior but i feel like “making an example out of her” is wrong too… just my opinion…

  78. Tiffany Whisenhunt says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    I used to work there. Abuse doesn’t happen but I wouldn’t send my kids there. 😕 I’m sure they will handle his properly

  79. Ashley Pennington Glover says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    DHR does not REQUIRE church daycares to be licensed although most comply willingly.

  80. Ashley Keene says:
  83. Amanda McCullough says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Lauren Macon Did you not see the video?

  84. Amanda McCullough says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    I don’t understand how anyone is saying “I know this person and have a hard time believing she would do this.” The video speaks for itself!

  86. Ashlyn Thompson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    She most def did not mean to hurt this child!

  87. Ashlyn Thompson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    I can’t imagine having a room full of toddlers, especially when they are all in a mood. Just dealing with Kenzie alone is enough to make me lose my mind.

  88. Lauren Macon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Exactly, i can relate…but everyone wanna grab those pitchforks

  90. Kristin Walker says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Audrey hasn’t been anywhere. This is the church by our house.

  91. Marlow Masterson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I know it’s the church by your house but I thought she was in MDO or something when you were still doing hair? Maybe she was going to be but you didn’t put her in it?

  92. Ashlyn Thompson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Exactly. Don’t get my wrong, if someone yanked kenzie up I would probably hurt them, but charging her with child abuse is ridiculous. She didn’t mean to hurt her.

  93. Kristin Walker says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    No she never went anywhere. I looked into it, but decided not to increase my hours instead. 😆

  94. Marlow Masterson says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Oh gotcha! Terrible for that poor baby!

  95. Annastasia Reed says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Welcome to Moody, we grab pitchforks, don’t question people, like to start drama, and argue with people on posts on fb!

  96. Ashley Keene says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Yeah I remember you talking about this place as an option at one point. Good thing you didn’t!

  97. Tyler Young says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    It happens everywhere ignorant person. We love bethel wee care and will continue to use them !!! Get a life with the negativity Susan

  98. Tyler Young says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    It’s not a joke !!! You’re a joke for saying that. My daughter goes there and we love it. Excellent place and this stuff happens everywhere

  99. Courtney Hollis says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Regardless if she meant to hurt her or not.. the child was hurt.. there was another teacher in the room as well.. instead of acting off frustration she should’ve taken a moment to collect herself. I have 3 kids of my own. I know couldn’t be with that many kids all day..but that’s also why I’m not a daycare teacher.

  100. Tyler Young says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Trussville Tribune. Are you trying to slam another church/daycare. You are in Trussville. Stay in Trussville and not moody. It happens everywhere. Personally , my child goes here to bethel wee care and they have a fine staff and a great program. We have never had any issues. It’s ashamed that this happened and it does hit home. It can happen anywhere and does happen other places too. We will continue using bethel wee care. I personally am very protective of my daughter , but fully understand that this has completely been handled and will be taken care of. So, before anyone goes bashing church daycares or anyone, look at yourself and think “am I perfect ?” ……….I love my daughter and I love my church. Bethel Wee Care is one of the best around and always will be !!

  101. Tyler Young says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Happens everywhere. Not just Bethel. Bethel Wee Care is a great place. I promise. My daughter goes there and loves it

  102. Kristin Walker says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Yeah I wouldn’t hold this against Bethel. I would still use them in the future if I needed a place.

  104. Mallory Lewis says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Since I’m sure many of you do not know this person I assure you she is great with kids. She showed remorse when she saw the child’s arm. She obviously did not mean to hurt the child. Who knows maybe the child was told to do something and they didn’t. Maybe it was multiple times. Stop being so quick to judge someone that you don’t know or something that you do not the full story of.

  105. Dawn Gamble says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    A news organization is reporting a news story about a child being hurt by a daycare teacher…. And some people are mad at the news organization??? Really??
    Has this world just gone completely nuts?

  106. Stephanie Jean Gaston says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Not her teacher. She starts her new school in two months.

  107. Melanie Turner says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    OK good!

  108. Marie Ash Jones says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Have to grab a child pretty hard to leave those type of mark. Looks like fingernails dug into that child’s arm.

  110. Heather Williams says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Same things folks say when someone “forgets” their child in the car in the hot summer.

  111. Heather Williams says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    It’s not the worker’s place to discipline a child. She had to have snatched this child pretty hard to leave those kinds of marks.

  112. Michael Nichols says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I totally agree! Keep the business in Trussville. No Moody, Pinson or Jefferson County.

