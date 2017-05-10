Daycare worker in Moody charged with abuse
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
TRUSSVILLE — A daycare worker at Bethel Church in Moody has been arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child following an incident last week.
Ashleigh Brook Anderson Guin, 25, of Leeds, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged. She was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City.
According to Moody Police records, the mother of the child told officers Guin grabbed her child by the left arm and sat her down forcibly on the floor, causing bruising and scratches.
Afterwards, according to the report, Guin was asked to look at the wounds. When she did, she grabbed the child and held her while crying, saying she did not mean to hurt the child.
For the protection of the children in their care, Pastor Dr. Josh Burnham could not comment.
Comments
This is why you don’t let your child go to church daycares. They are not DHR regulated and the workers will do whatever they want.
What??? Bethel is supposed to be the best around too!!
And I guess nothing ever happens at DHR regulated ones?
Unfortunately, it happens at DHR regulated ones as well. We found that out and the consequences are minimal until multiple occurrences and complaints have taken place. 😢
Jennifer Riffenburg this happened at Bethel!
Both of my children attended church daycares and nothing like this happened there. All were well above board in how they operated.
I’ve never used them but I have friends that have and they alway had great things to say. They are pretty expensive for the area so I guess people believe they are getting something special because the price they pay. So glad that child was old enough to tell!!
I have to say, I have known this person for a very long time and I am having a hard time reading this article. She is an amazing person and would never hurt a child intentionally. There are 2 sides to every story and anything that may have happened was surely unintentional.
Sadly, people aren’t going to wait to hear the whole story. They are already ripping the young woman apart.
There is video!
I agree Cass, and the video shows forcible movement of the child yes but nothing more.
I have to say, I have known this person for a very long time and I am having a hard time believing this article. She is an amazing person and would never hurt a child intentionally. There are 2 sides to every story and anything that may have happened was surely unintentional. The video shows her forcibly moving the child, but nothing more. She clearly showed remorse when she was alerted to the markings. I just have a really hard time thinking this is malicious especially when she has babies of her own.
I mean people need to think about how many times they may have done this on their own. I know sometimes I’ve accidentally scratched calye trying to get her to calm down or sit down because she was in trouble. ALSO, COMING FROM A CHILD THAT WAS TAKEN FROM DHR, did you know that if your child gets out of control they will tell you to removed everything out their room and lock them in there? Lock them in a room! How ridiculous.
I hate people going around and sharing it like she is a horrible person! I think she got really frustrated and grabbed the little girl harder than she meant to. By no means do I believe she intentionally meant to hurt this child.
Exactly Ashlyn, people are far to quick to judge without listening. The article clearly states she held the child and cried over the child after the incident. Someone who did it maliciously wouldn’t have shown that kind of remorse, period. People, especially mothers, are not perfect and make mistakes. Was it wrong? yes, maybe additional training in how to handle a tantrum or fussy toddler PROFESSIONALLY might help. Intentional or malicious just to hurt the child? ABSOLUTELY NOT!
I worked at a church daycare and it most definitely was DHR regulated!
I know I love Brooke! She is so sweet! I really find it hard to believe she meant to hurt the little girl 😔 I feel bad for both sides!
I have worked at a church daycare for 35 years. We have been DHR licenced since day one. Not only for the children’s protection but the workers protection also. Just because they don’t have to be licenced does not mean they aren’t !
And if they are not licened does not mean they can do what they want! Read the article she has been arrested!
After reading it I deleted my share. It says clearly that she took the child and started crying saying ‘I didn’t mean to hurt you’. What happened to innocent until proven guilty? I don’t personally know her but I know a lot of people who do and they all seem very surprised.
After watching the video I understand the anger of her parents. I think I would have had her fired … I’m not sure I would have filed charges against her. 😕
Like i said above, was it wrong? yes, additional training on handling a combative/ill/non cooperative toddler might help. However, charges seem like a bit of a reach knowing it wasn’t malicious…I probably wouldn’t have even had her fired. Knowing her and her reaction, the scare would’ve been enough for her to check up. i feel bad for her and the other family affected… there is no excuse for her behavior but i feel like “making an example out of her” is wrong too… just my opinion…
DHR does not REQUIRE church daycares to be licensed although most comply willingly.
Lauren Macon Did you not see the video?
I don’t understand how anyone is saying “I know this person and have a hard time believing she would do this.” The video speaks for itself!
She most def did not mean to hurt this child!
Regardless if she meant to hurt her or not.. the child was hurt.. there was another teacher in the room as well.. instead of acting off frustration she should’ve taken a moment to collect herself. I have 3 kids of my own. I know couldn’t be with that many kids all day..but that’s also why I’m not a daycare teacher.
Trussville Tribune. Are you trying to slam another church/daycare. You are in Trussville. Stay in Trussville and not moody. It happens everywhere. Personally , my child goes here to bethel wee care and they have a fine staff and a great program. We have never had any issues. It’s ashamed that this happened and it does hit home. It can happen anywhere and does happen other places too. We will continue using bethel wee care. I personally am very protective of my daughter , but fully understand that this has completely been handled and will be taken care of. So, before anyone goes bashing church daycares or anyone, look at yourself and think “am I perfect ?” ……….I love my daughter and I love my church. Bethel Wee Care is one of the best around and always will be !!
Happens everywhere. Not just Bethel. Bethel Wee Care is a great place. I promise. My daughter goes there and loves it
Yeah I wouldn’t hold this against Bethel. I would still use them in the future if I needed a place.
Since I’m sure many of you do not know this person I assure you she is great with kids. She showed remorse when she saw the child’s arm. She obviously did not mean to hurt the child. Who knows maybe the child was told to do something and they didn’t. Maybe it was multiple times. Stop being so quick to judge someone that you don’t know or something that you do not the full story of.
A news organization is reporting a news story about a child being hurt by a daycare teacher…. And some people are mad at the news organization??? Really??
Has this world just gone completely nuts?
Have to grab a child pretty hard to leave those type of mark. Looks like fingernails dug into that child’s arm.
Same things folks say when someone “forgets” their child in the car in the hot summer.
It’s not the worker’s place to discipline a child. She had to have snatched this child pretty hard to leave those kinds of marks.
