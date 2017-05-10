Daycare worker in Moody charged with abuse

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A daycare worker at Bethel Church in Moody has been arrested and charged with willful abuse of a child following an incident last week.

Ashleigh Brook Anderson Guin, 25, of Leeds, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged. She was booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Pell City.

According to Moody Police records, the mother of the child told officers Guin grabbed her child by the left arm and sat her down forcibly on the floor, causing bruising and scratches.

Afterwards, according to the report, Guin was asked to look at the wounds. When she did, she grabbed the child and held her while crying, saying she did not mean to hurt the child.

For the protection of the children in their care, Pastor Dr. Josh Burnham could not comment.