Alabama doctor and U.S. Senate candidate praises AHCA passage

Special to The Tribune

Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Randy Brinson, M.D., congratulated the House of Representatives for passing the American Health Care Act (AHCA), and said he is encouraged the House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) is working to build a “grand compromise” with the Senate to move the bill forward.

“I’m very glad to see Representative Meadows so involved in the process, especially in working with strong conservatives in the Senate like Mike Lee (R-UT) and Ted Cruz (R-TX). I’m very hopeful that the final bill will not only eliminate the onerous mandates of Obamacare, but also put in place common-sense, market-oriented solutions that will improve health care coverage and service for all Americans,” Dr. Brinson said.

Dr. Brinson continued, “as a physician, I’ve seen first hand the damage Obamacare has done to my patients’ coverage and premiums. As a private citizen, I hope the final bill addresses these problems. As a candidate for the United States. Senate, I want the people of Alabama to know that I will work to finish the Repeal and Replacement of Obamacare, and support better healthcare for every Alabamian. I want to work towards honest, transparent, and practical solutions to our Nation’s healthcare crisis.”

The recent announcement by Aetna that it will withdraw from most Obamacare exchanges in 2018, following similar announcements by Unitedhealth Group and Humana, raises further doubts about the survival of Obamacare, with or without a repeal and replace Republican alternative.

“I don’t want repeal and replace to be an excuse to bail out the insurance companies and big pharma,” Dr. Brinson said. “I want to put health care back in the hands of doctors, nurses, and patients. I don’t want Washington bureaucrats deciding who gets what medical treatment, and I will continue to fight for high-quality, high-value health care.”