Food trucks return to Trussville with downtown block party series

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association will once again be hosting a summer block party series sponsored by Trussville Gas and Water and The Trussville Tribune, and — yes — food trucks are coming back.

After an insanely successful event last year sparked the creation of a block party series to be held on the third Saturday of June, July and August. Each party will have a different theme, with the June event featuring local musicians. In July, there will be a sock hop theme with classic cars. August’s event will feature local artists. The association is soliciting food trucks to be at all of the events.

WWW.TRUSSEVENTS.COM FOR MORE INFO ON THESE EVENTS OR TO SUBMIT YOUR EVENT FREE, VISIT:

Downtown businesses will host events of their own, drawing the crowds through downtown, seeing the progress being made in all areas.

The revitalization of downtown Trussville has certainly began taking shape with several downtown buildings getting face lifts. Organizers believe these events will only increase the visibility of downtown businesses.