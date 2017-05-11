 [fiatalert]
Food trucks return to Trussville with downtown block party series

Posted by: Posted date: May 11, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Downtown Merchant’s Association will once again be hosting a summer block party series sponsored by Trussville Gas and Water and The Trussville Tribune, and  — yes — food trucks are coming back.

Trussville Downtown Block Party
Photo by Ron Burkett/The Trussville Tribune

After an insanely successful event last year sparked the creation of a block party series to be held on the third Saturday of June, July and August. Each party will have a different theme, with the June event featuring local musicians. In July, there will be a sock hop theme with classic cars. August’s event will feature local artists. The association is soliciting food trucks to be at all of the events.

Downtown businesses will host events of their own, drawing the crowds through downtown, seeing the progress being made in all areas.

The revitalization of downtown Trussville has certainly began taking shape with several downtown buildings getting face lifts. Organizers believe these events will only increase the visibility of downtown businesses.

Membership information for the merchant’s association can be obtained by contacting Greg Carroll at Greg.Carroll6632@gmail.com, or on Facebook by searching Trussville Downtown.

Comments

