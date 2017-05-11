Man and woman arrested in Clay for stealing trailer while driving stolen vehicle

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

At 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a theft in progress at a residence in the 6600 block of Old Springville Road in Clay.

According to the report, a white male and white female were in the process of stealing a utility trailer and a lawn mower. The couple allegedly hooked the trailer and mower to the rear of a blue SUV and headed south on Old Springville Road.

A nearby deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued along Old Springville Road. The trailer disconnected from the SUV and was left in the road by the suspects. The suspects continued a short distance along Huffman Road where the suspect lost control of the SUV and struck a utility pole. The female driver and male passenger both attempted to flee on foot but were quickly captured.l by deputies.

Deputies learned the SUV had been reported stolen to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office on May 9, 2017.

Donna Marie Duke, 34, of Hanceville, was arrested for outstanding warrants charging her with failing to appear in court on previous charges of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, public intoxication and criminal trespass. Additional charges are pending for theft of property, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment. She has no bond.

Thomas Lacy Jr., 31, of Warrior, was arrested. Charges are pending for theft of property, attempting to elude, and reckless endangerment.