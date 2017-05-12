Fresh Value Marketplace owner presents scholarship money to student employees

By Nathan Prewett

For the Tribune

TRUSSVILLE – On Thursday Gerry D’Alessandro, who is the third-generation owner of Fresh Value Marketplace, presented a check of $5,000 in scholarship money to several young employees of Fresh Value and its sister stores in Oxford and Bessemer. All of the recipients were given $500 each.

Four employees of Fresh Value Marketplace in Trussville were presented with the check. Hewitt Trussville High School graduate Gabby Gardener and Shades Valley High School graduate Aaron Lee were present. Those were not present were Luke Tanner and Zach Moode. Tanner will be joining the Air Force while Mood will continue to work at Fresh Value.

“I think that it’ll give them a good push in the right direction,” D’Alessandro said. “It’s a very exciting opportunity for us to be able to help them to help themselves so they can give back to the community.”

Gardener, 17, will enroll in the University of South Alabama and will major in Biomedical Sciences.

“I’m really excited and I’m very thankful for it,” she said. “I wasn’t really expecting this, so this is really good.”

Lee, also 17, will go to UAB and major in Pre-Medical.

“I feel that it’s a good opportunity and I thank God for it,” he said. “I thank my employers for letting me receive this scholarship.”

The D’Alessandro family has been involved in the grocery business since 1951. Its sister stores are Dorsey’s Supermarket in Oxford and Fourth Avenue Supermarket in Bessemer. Fresh Value Marketplace is located at 309 Main Street in Trussville.