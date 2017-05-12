 [fiatalert]
Trees down in Pinson and Palmerdale causing traffic delays

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Reports of trees down in the Pinson and Palmerdale areas have been confirmed by the Center Point Fire District.

Ruff Road in Pinson and Sharon Church Road in Palmerdale have trees down causing delays. Polly Reed Road and Kim Drive have trees down as well.

Reports of trees down at Narrows Road and Jackson near Turkey Creek blocking the road have also been confirmed.

A sudden strong storm causing hail and strong winds whipped through the area this morning causing these issues.

More information will be added as reports come in.

Comments

  6. The Trussville Tribune says:
    May 12, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Updates are being posted as they come in. Keep checking back!

