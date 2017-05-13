Annual “Rally for a Cause” tennis tournament a huge success for YMCA

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville YMCA held its second annual “Rally for the Cause” tournament on April 22. 68 players took part in the event in four USTA levels held at the Trussville YMCA.

“The weather was perfect and all the players had a great time. It couldn’t have been a more amazing day,” Karen Lehr, chairman of the event, said. “But it’s hard to have anything but an amazing day when you get 68 tennis players together. There is just something about tennis that attracts fun-loving people.”

Players signed up with a doubles partner and played Pro 8s to advance to either the winner’s bracket or the consolation bracket throughout the day.

The proceeds raised from the event allow the YMCA to give the community the support it needs to learn, grow, and thrive. The YMCA programs make our community a better place through programs focused on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

“Everything we do helps to strengthen our neighborhood and the people who live here.” Lehr said. “I’d really wish I could list all the businesses that supported this event with food, tennis balls, and door prizes. I love living in this community. It’s like one big happy family who all look out for each other.”

Winners of each USTA level are:

2.5 Karen Duncan and Jenni Falkner

3.0 Carol Edwards and Kathy Seale

3.5 Carol Lockhart and Stephanie Hester

4.0 Ywonna Whatley and Jean Castille