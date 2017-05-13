Husky football to play in prep showcase at Jacksonville State today

From staff reports

Area teams will take to the field this weekend as some schools wrap up spring football practice.

Hewitt-Trussville will play Cordova of suburban Memphis, Tenn., in Jacksonville. The Huskies’ game against one of Tennessee’s top teams is Saturday at 1 p.m. and part of a prep showcase at Jax State. Hoover faces Park Crossing at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Cordova Wolves were 12-2 under coach Anthony Jones last season. They lost in the Class 6A semifinals to Whitehaven, the eventual state champ.

Friday afternoon, Drew Gilmer’s Clay-Chalkville Cougars scrimmaged at 2 p.m. at Cougar Stadium. Their spring game is still a week away, but Gilmer wanted to give the students a chance to seek the progress made in his first spring as Cougars head coach.

Clay will visit Gadsden City on Friday, May 19, for the spring game.