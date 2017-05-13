Husky softball falls one win shy of state tournament

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

HUNTSVILLE — A pair of home runs from Abigail Inman and a late rally weren’t enough Friday night, as Hewitt-Trussville’s softball season ended at the hands of defending state champion Sparkman 11-6. Inman drove in four runs on a home run in the sixth and a home run in the seventh. Sparkman was upset by their area runner up Buckhorn in the winner’s bracket finals, forcing the Huskies into a rematch with the Senators.

The home run in the seventh scored three runs for the Huskies, but it was too little, too late. Sparkman held a commanding lead that started with an 8-run third inning. The Senators added three more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

The Huskies collected 11 hits and Sparkman had 12 in the high-scoring affair.

Inman and Kailey Walters each collected multiple hits for Hewitt-Trussville. Inman led the way, going 3-for-4. Tate Moseley went 1-for-2 with a walk. Kailey Walters was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles.

Hewitt-Trussville 15, Huntsville 5: Led by Sophomore Hannah Borden, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies extracted revenge in a big way against area foe Huntsville. Just one week after losing twice to the Panthers, Hewitt ended Huntsville’s season at the regional tournament.

The Huskies took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Abigail Dorsett had an RBI triple, and Borden smashed at 2-run home run in the inning to lead the way.

Hewitt-Trussville scored three runs in the top of the fourth, and Huntsville answered with three of their own. Dorsett singled, driving in one run, and Sara Borden singled as well, driving in two runs.

An 8-run fifth inning sealed the deal for the Huskies. A home run by Molly Cobb and another from Hannah Borden put the game on ice for Hewitt-Trussville.

Hannah Borden finished the game 3-for-4 with five RBIs. Her sister, Sara, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs herself.

Sparkman 10, Hewitt-Trussville 2: Hewitt-Trussville fell behind early, giving up 4 runs in the first and six more in the third, in a 10-2 loss to Sparkman on Thursday.

Hewitt-Trussville out-hit Sparkman eight to seven, but the Senators drew eight walks, and made their hits count.

Sparkman scored six runs in the third inning. The big inning for Sparkman came thanks to a pair of home runs.

Crystal Maze and Abigail Dorsett each drove in one run to lead Hewitt-Trussville.