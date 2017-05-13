Man carjacked in Mountain Brook; suspect at large

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MOUNTAIN BROOK — Police say a man is at large following a carjacking off U.S. 280 in Mountain Brook, according to Carol Robinson.

Just before 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities say a man carjacked a man’s maroon Kia Optima in the Wendy’s parking lot.

The report said the stolen vehicle has Virginia plates, and left the parking lot headed westbound.

The suspect is described as a black male with gold teeth, hand and neck tattoos. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweat pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this is encouraged to contact Mountain Brook police.