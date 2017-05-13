Pinson Valley softball run ends just one win away from state tournament

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TUSCALOOSA — Walker plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning, and never looked back, defeating Pinson Valley 8-5 Friday. The loss ends the Indians’ season one win shy of the state playoffs.

Pinson Valley attempted to rally back, as they scored three runs in the seventh inning, but couldn’t overcome the large deficit.

Mabry Norris earned the win for Walker. She pitched seven innings, giving up five runs, five hits, striking out one, and walking one. Lauren Keplinger took the loss for Pinson Valley, tossing just one-third of an inning, surrendering five runs, five hits, and walking one.

Hope Cole came on in relief, throwing five and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs, seven hits, striking out two, and walking zero.

Graci Graves went 1-for-3 at the plate as she led the team with one run batted in.

Pinson Valley 1, Hueytown 0: A run in the top of the first, driven in by Madison Pliscofsky, was all Keplinger would need to send her team to the consolation bracket finals.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Lauren Keplinger struck out three Golden Gophers. Keplinger earned the win for Pinson Valley Lady Indians Varsity. She tossed seven innings, surrendering zero runs and just five hits.

The Indians collected seven hits in the game. Savannah Mayes and Jordan Walker each collected two hits to lead Pinson Valley.

Pinson Valley 7, McAdory 3: Pinson Valley fell behind 3-0 after the third inning, but a 3-run fourth and another 3-run fifth for the Indians propelled them to the win Thursday night.

McAdory took an early lead in the second inning, scoring two runs. The Yellow Jackets scored another in the top of the third inning.

With one out in the fourth inning, Hampton singled, scoring Destinee Cole and Hana Presley. Savannah Mayes drove in Cole with a 2-out single to tie the game. The Indians took the lead when Pliscofsky took advantage of a throw away and scored Cole scored when Presley popped out to the first baseman. Hampton doubled, scoring Cole, to give Pinson Valley a cushion at 6-3. Presley added an RBI double in the sixth as well.

Lauren Keplinger earned the win for Pinson Valley Lady Indians Varsity. She went seven innings, allowing three runs, seven hits, and striking out two.

Pinson Valley 10, Homewood 6: Pinson Valley grabbed an early lead on its way to a 10-6 victory over Homewood on Thursday.

Pinson Valley Lady Indians Varsity scored two runs in the first, and four runs in both the third and the seventh innings.

Hope Cole earned the win for Indians. She went six innings, giving up three runs, nine hits, striking out one, and walking one.

Cole and Mollie Peoples each collected multiple hits for Pinson Valley. Peoples and Jordan Walker each drove in two runs to lead the way.

Walker 12, Pinson Valley 3: Walker sent the Pinson Valley Indians to the consolation bracket early on with a win Thursday. A 2-run home run from the Vikings proved costly early.

Pinson Valley scored all three of its runs in the sixth inning. Mayes scored on a wild pitch before Destinee Cole blasted a double to score Hope Cole. Destinee Cole scored one batter later when Presley singled.

The Vikings put the game out of reach, though, in the bottom of the inning scoring five runs of their own.

Norris earned the win for Walker, going seven innings, surrendering three runs, five hits and striking out 11. Keplinger took the loss for Pinson Valley. She tossed five and two-thirds innings, surrendering 12 runs, nine hits, and striking out two.