Huskies’ offense leads spring win over Cordova

JACKSONVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville’s offense was missing Connor Adair, Noah Igbinoghene and Grayson Cash.

What it wasn’t missing from last season was a beat.

The Huskies’ offense seemingly picked up where last year’s record-setting offense left off with a 45-26 win over Cordova, Tenn.

Quarterback Paul Tyson, who’ll be a junior in the fall, threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes as the Huskies had a three-TD lead before Cordova could manage a first down. Tyson hit Malachi Moore for an 11-yard TD pass to end a 65-yard drive.

After a 3-and-out for the Huskies defense, Tyson found rising sophomore Dazalin Worsham behind everyone for a 59-yard strike.

After another 3-and-out, quarterback Grey Ryle ended a drive with a 7-yard run. Parker Colburn’s third extra point made it 21-0.

Cordova managed a score, but Hewitt answered with Colburn’s 27-yard field goal.

Cordova cut it to 24-14 before Tyson unloaded a strike again to Worsham for a 48-yard score.

The half ended 31-14, Hewitt.

The defense gave up a few plays, but Simon Miskelley was especially disruptive from his middle linebacker spot in the first half.

Elliott McElwain had a solid day running and catching the ball and Antonio Reed showed flashes of tough running.

In the second half, which was two 10-minute quarters, Cordova scored first and Hewitt had a 55-yard TD pass from Tyson to Logan Pitts called back for ineligible receiver downfield. But Tyson and Pitts hooked up again for a big play down to the 3, and Cameron Bledsoe took it home for there for a 38-20 Huskies lead after three periods.

The Huskies gave up a long TD pass early in the fourth to Cordova — which went 12-2 last season and lost in the Tennessee Class 6A semifinals. But the Huskies added an 8-yard run by Reed for the 45-26 finals.

“Paul came out here and threw the ball well, there weren’t a whole of lot of drops. Our guys made some plays and we showed our speed at wide receiver. Dazalin had a big day, Malachi had a big day, Pitts a long TD catch called back. Big problem offensively is is, we had two touchdowns called back. That’ll cost you in a big game.”

Defensively, “We gave up some big plays, we took some chances. Simon (Miskelley) did great, Simon’s had a phenomenal spring. He’s one of the best linebackers int he state of Alabama. I was pleased with how he did this spring and he just keeps getting better.”