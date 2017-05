From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl, last seen in Clay.

Alexis Breeding. 14, is described as 5-foot, 5-inches, 120 pounds with braided hair. She was wearing an orange Auburn Univ. T-Shirt and blue jeans, carrying a brown purse.

If any contact notify Jefferson County Sheriffs Office. 205-325-1450.