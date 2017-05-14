 [fiatalert]
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Truck rolls over, two injured in I-59 crash in Trussville on Sunday

Posted by: Posted date: May 14, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police, as well as Trussville Fire and Rescue, are on the scene of an accident on Interstate 59 at the Chalkville Road exit 141.

According to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department, two men were injured in the crash. While travelling south bound on the interstate, the vehicle rolled over, ejecting the passenger from the car. Both the driver and passenger were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation.

Comments

  1. Taylor D Duncan says:
    May 14, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Jake

  2. Susan Harper says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Where on 59 was this?

  3. Lisa Mounier says:
    May 14, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    59 South right before the Trussville exit

