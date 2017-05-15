ATF offering reward for information on rifles stolen from vehicle

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ANNISTON — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in conjunction with the Anniston Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from a vehicle in downtown area of Anniston.

On Monday, May 8, a vehicle in the downtown area of Anniston was broken into and several high-value firearms were stolen from between the hours of 4 and 5 a.m. During the burglary, a Steyr AUG rifle and a Steyr SSG-04 rifle were taken, see photos below that represent these types of firearms. A person of interest has been identified.

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. Additionally, ATF will offer a reward for individual firearms surrendered to law enforcement as part of this theft.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867) or the Anniston Police Department (256) 238-1800. Information can also be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.