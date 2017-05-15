Man chased by lawmen early Monday morning in Trussville arrested after mailman spots him

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — A man who was chased by law enforcement after he ran from police early Monday morning has been arrested.

Christopher Taylor Booker was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of second degree receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to Lieutenant Eric Rush of the Trussville Police Department, a postal worker alerted authorities after seeing a man matching the suspect’s description enter a home on Georgia Manor Lane. When Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Booker surrendered to police.

He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond at this time.