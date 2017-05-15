 [fiatalert]
Road work at I-459 and U.S. 11 in Trussville scheduled for Tuesday morning

Posted by: Posted date: May 15, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE —

TRUSSVILLE – Weather permitting, on Tuesday, May 16 at 9 a.m., the Alabama Department of Transportation perform a bridge inspection on the Interstate 459 northbound bridge and the bridge located on the ramp to US-11 to inspect the outside right land and shoulder of both the interstate and the ramp.

All travel lanes are scheduled to be reopened no later than 3 p.m.

