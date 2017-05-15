Trussville City Council to discuss dog park, food trucks at Thursday workshop

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council and Mayor Buddy Choat have been working to get two popular items on its agenda for a couple of months, and both are up for discussion Thursday night.

An ordinance that will allow food trucks in the city limits will be up for discussion, and Choat said he feels like this is something the citizens have been wanting for a while.

“I think it’s such a popular thing in so many areas, and the response we had from the first block party the Downtown Merchant’s Association had showed us people had a desire to have food trucks in the area,” Choat said.

This ordinance would allow for trucks to be in the city limits on a more permanent basis, not just for special events.

“We’ve taken ordinances from several different cities, and we’ve come up with something that we think is good,” Choat added.

In addition to the food truck ordinance, the city council will discuss the latest draft of a contract with the Trussville Dog Parks Auxiliary. Choat said this draft has been amended by both parties as well as city attorney Rick Stotser.

“We took some suggestions from the auxiliary as far as park rules and their responsibilities. What we have is the latest draft,” Choat said. “I think it’s pretty self-explanatory. There is always going to be something gray we don’t see, but we’ll adjust it as we go.”

This draft will allow the council to finally vote on the issue, one way or the other.

“I think it’s time to put it on the agenda and we either move forward or we don’t,” he said. “We need to get it done, we’ve been talking about it for a long time.”

The work session will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Trussville City Hall.