James Spann will speak at first responder’s breakfast hosted by Trussville Chamber

Special to The Tribune

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd Annual First Responder’s Breakfast on Thursday, May 25, at the Trussville Civic Center (5381 Trussville-Clay Road in Trussville).

The event is the Chamber’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to Trussville’s fire and police departments for all they do for the chamber and for the community. The guest speaker for the breakfast is ABC 33/40 Chief Meteorologist James Spann.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. Reservations are $12 each and are needed by 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22. For more information on the Chamber, or to make reservations, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com, call the chamber at (205) 655-7535.