VisionFirst donates $5,000 to Sight Savers America for children’s eye care

BIRMINGHAM — VisionFirst Eye Center has raised more than $5,000 through a LASIK promotion. VisionFirst donated $50.00 per patient that had LASIK since January to December of 2016. The proceeds will be donated to Sight Savers America which is a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive eye care and services at no charge for under-served children in Alabama. The donations received by Sight Savers America will be used to provide two life-changing Electronic Video Magnifiers (EVMs) for children with severe visual impairment. EVMs will open the world to these children by allowing them to magnify images up to 131X and read, write and do homework unassisted.

On Friday, May 12th at 3:30pm two children, ages 5 and 13 and their families will receive training on their new EVM, which they will take home with them that day. The presentation will take place at VisionFirst Eye Center at their Lakeshore location.

“Sight Savers America is very appreciative that VisionFirst has chosen to make a huge impact on children with severe visual impairment. These children are at a big disadvantage in school and life because of their eye condition, but an EVM can level the playing field for these kids” Jeff Haddox, CEO and Founder of Sight Savers America, said.

“We at VisionFirst are excited to be partnering again with Sight Savers America” Dr. Mark Bearman, an ophthalmologist at VisionFirst Eye Center, said. “We are happy about making a difference in a child’s vision through Sight Savers. This is our fourth year to team up with Sight Savers America in helping children with vision needs. We intend to continue our relationship and we find it very fulfilling.”

Since 1997, VisionFirst has offered a range of medical, surgical, and optical services including routine eye care, iLASIK and laser cataract surgery at four locations in Alabaster, Homewood, Pell City and Trussville. For more information, or to schedule an eye appointment, please contact 205-949-2020. www.visionfirsteyecenter.com