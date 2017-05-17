Pinson Valley band director resigns following investigation into misconduct

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Embattled Pinson Valley band director Adam Bearden has reportedly tendered his resignation to the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Bearden, who was pink slipped last year, was hired back following an outpouring of support from community members and students. The reasoning for his resignation has not been confirmed at this time, though the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are investigating an allegation made against the teacher.

Bearden, a native of Clay, was in his third year of teaching at Pinson Valley High School. He was part of the Shades Valley High School band while attending the Jefferson County International Baccalaureate School for High School.

He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education and graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors at the University of Alabama while marching four seasons with the “Million Dollar Band”.

Before coming to Pinson Valley, Bearden taught for one year for Huntsville City Schools.

He is on paid administrative leave until May 25.