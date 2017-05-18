Center Point man wanted for FTA on burglary charge
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — Timothy Clark Vernon, 54, of Center Point, is wanted by Jefferson County on a felony warrant charging him with failure to appear on a third degree burglary charge. He is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. His last reported address is in the 1800 block of 4th Street Northwest, Center Point.
Anyone with information on this suspect, please contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.