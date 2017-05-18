Crazy Horse hosting 3rd annual Crawfish Boil; will benefit Brad Echols Family Foundation

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ARGO – Crazy Horse restaurant in Argo is hosting its 3rd annual Crawfish Boil this weekend, and the event will now benefit the Brad Echols Family Foundation.

Crazy Horse owner Hunter Evans said his goal is to donate $10,000 to the foundation.

The event will take place Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m. at Lazy M Farm. There is a $10 entry fee to the event, and there will be live music headlined by Winston Ramble. The River Dan Band will kick off the music at 4 p.m.

“This is a cause we feel strongly about, and we are happy to be able to donate to this cause,” Evans said.

Brad Echols was 36 years old in April 2013 when he lost his short battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, leaving behind a wife and two small children.

In addition to that, $1 from each ticket will be donated to Hewitt-Trussville’s football snap-raise fund.