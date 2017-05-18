Hewitt-Trussville football raising funds for upcoming season

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville football team has opened a crowd-funding option to allow parents and fans to donate to the team’s expenses for this season.

The Huskies are set to travel four times to the Huntsville area, and will incur costs involved in summer workouts and camps as well. The team has currently raised more than half of its $20,000 goal with 25 days remaining in the campaign. Donations of any size are welcomed, and all proceeds benefit the football team.

Crazy Horse in Argo said it will donate $1 from every admission ticket sold at their crawfish boil on Saturday to the campaign as well.

To donate, click here.