Pinson Valley HS hosting “Pinson’s Got Talent”

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Pinson’s Got Talent will be held Friday, May 19, at Pinson Valley High School’s auditorium. The event is set to begin at 7 p.m. with a $5 admission.

Talents are not limited to any genre, as musical acts in pop, country, folk and rap will be featured. In addition to singers, there will be instrumentalists and dancers as well. Three judges will decide winners from each grade category.

The Pinson Valley percussion ensemble will give a special performance as well.