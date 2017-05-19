Sheriff’s office investigating burglary of home while couple slept

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — At 4:30 Friday morning, Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Mud Creek Road in Adger.

The homeowner reported that he and his wife were asleep when they were awakened by four masked men who had forced their way in the back door of the residence.

The armed suspects allegedly ordered the victims to lay on the floor while they took guns, jewelry, and prescription medication. The suspects then left in an unknown vehicle.

No injuries reported.