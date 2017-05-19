 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Zoe’s Kitchen set to open at Homestead Village

Zoe’s Kitchen set to open at Homestead Village

Posted by: Posted date: May 19, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Another restaurant is set to open at Homestead Village.

Founded by Zoë and Marcus Cassimus in Homewood, originally, the restaurants were not franchised, with Cassimus retaining a 51 percent ownership stake in all newly opened locations, according to the company’s Wikipedia page.

Zoës Kitchen has set their target opening date for June 1, and will begin training next week. For its grand opening, the store is giving away 500 “Dinner for Two” coupons and one winner will win free food for a year. To enter the contest, customers can click here.

Its first location would open in October 1995 in downtown Homewood. A second location opening in the Riverchase section of Hoover in 1999 and a third in downtown Birmingham in March 2001. Now, Zoës Kitchen has locations in 20 states, and the location in Trussville will be its first in the area. It is now headquartered in Plano, Tx.

The menu is Greek-influenced and serves a variety of chicken salad, pasta salad, pitas and grilled chicken sandwiches. At Zoës, customers can dine in, order online or call ahead for takeout; purchase a variety of fully prepared Dinner for Four (now called Mediterranean Family Meals); pick up side dishes by the pint; and take advantage of the extensive catering menu, which includes box lunches, party trays and meals for large groups that can be delivered locally.

Comments

  1. Kristi Garren Elacqua says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Victoria Chad Perry

  2. Tina Burchett Willis says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Yay!

  3. Lynn Stadler says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Darlene Stamps

  4. Gena Ray Cranford says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I can’t wait!!

  5. Nicole Bryant says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Tonya-Michael Kirk

  6. Channing Gordon Cantrell says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Paula Foster Gordon ahhhhh! Let’s get it every time I’m in town!

  7. Sheryl Cooper says:
    May 20, 2017 at 12:51 am

    Happiness

  8. Tonya-Michael Kirk says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Lauren Hall Briggs

  9. Vicki Sivley says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:18 am

    April Nell Johnson Parmley looks like we can eat there very soon!

  10. Amanda N Jeremy Dale says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Amanda Turner Davis

  11. Sarah Boemker Moss says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:34 am

    Tiffiany Abel Ward

  12. Sharon McNeal says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:50 am

    Good food

  13. Julie Howell says:
    May 20, 2017 at 1:52 am

    Anne Cornutt

  14. Jocelyn James says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:01 am

    Kobie James

  15. Stephanie Wade Jackson says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:31 am

    I just ate there for first time in Kennesaw on Wednesday! That’s so funny! It was yummy!!

  16. Howard Beck says:
    May 20, 2017 at 2:44 am

    What kind of food do they serve

  17. Paula Foster Gordon says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:00 am

    Yes! I’m starving now!

  18. Linda Carroll Lockett says:
    May 20, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Norma Carroll!!! 🙂

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top