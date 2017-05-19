Zoe’s Kitchen set to open at Homestead Village

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Another restaurant is set to open at Homestead Village.

Founded by Zoë and Marcus Cassimus in Homewood, originally, the restaurants were not franchised, with Cassimus retaining a 51 percent ownership stake in all newly opened locations, according to the company’s Wikipedia page.

Zoës Kitchen has set their target opening date for June 1, and will begin training next week. For its grand opening, the store is giving away 500 “Dinner for Two” coupons and one winner will win free food for a year. To enter the contest, customers can click here.

Its first location would open in October 1995 in downtown Homewood. A second location opening in the Riverchase section of Hoover in 1999 and a third in downtown Birmingham in March 2001. Now, Zoës Kitchen has locations in 20 states, and the location in Trussville will be its first in the area. It is now headquartered in Plano, Tx.

The menu is Greek-influenced and serves a variety of chicken salad, pasta salad, pitas and grilled chicken sandwiches. At Zoës, customers can dine in, order online or call ahead for takeout; purchase a variety of fully prepared Dinner for Four (now called Mediterranean Family Meals); pick up side dishes by the pint; and take advantage of the extensive catering menu, which includes box lunches, party trays and meals for large groups that can be delivered locally.