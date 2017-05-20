30 car train derailment under investigation in St. Clair County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

PELL CITY –Railroad officials are investigating a Friday night train derailment in Pell City that sent 30 Norfolk Southern train cars hurtling off the track. The derailment blocked traffic on Highway 78 and Truss Ferry Road for several hours until crews could clear the wreckage.

In a statement released by Norfolk Southern, officials said 30 rail cars on a Norfolk Southern train derailed at Pell City, Ala., shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

“The cars contained a mix of products including steel, lumber and pulp board,” the statement said. “Two of the derailed cars contained sodium chlorate, which is used in the production of white paper. The product is classified as hazardous but It does not pose a problem to the public.”

According to the statement, Norfolk Southern personnel are on the scene responding along with local emergency responders.

“We will be working around the clock to remove the damaged rail cars and repair the track,” officials said.

The train had a total of five locomotives and 121 rail cars. No one was injured in the incident. The train had departed from Birmingham and was traveling eastbound.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.