Multiple arrests for child pornography in Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair counties

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) announced that five were arrested for child pornography in what was called Operation Standing Guard between May 16 and 18. The operation was conducted across three counties: Jefferson, Shelby and St. Clair.

ICAC Task Force is hosted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation. The operation was provided assistance from multiple state, county and federal agencies:

Special Victims Unit and Major Crimes Unit/Region G of ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, ALEA’s Tactical Team, Joint Electronic Crimes Task Forceas hosted by the University of Alabama Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Secret Service, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

ALEA stated in a press release that assistance was also provided by St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Homewood Police Department, Mountain Brook Police Department, Adamsville Police Department and Hueytown Police Department.

Those arrested for possession and/or dissemination of child pornography in Jefferson County were Marc Sussman, 61 and Corey Melton, 37, of Hueytown. ALEA identified three arrested in St. Clair County: Thomas Duke, 31, and Brian Rooks, 34, of Odenville and Delbert Sargeant, 56, of Springville.

The men are being held on bonds ranging from $90,000 to $500,000. Authorities are continuing to investigate.