Storms may hit Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon, evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY – Jefferson County may see some rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening according to reports by WBRC and AlabamaWx Weather Blog.

Although Saturday morning is bright and sunny, clouds will be moving across central Alabama, bringing on a potential threat of thunderstorms between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. Rains will continue throughout the weekend.

If storms occur they may bring downpours, lightning and even small hail. Strong winds may go up to 60 mph.

Currently temperatures are warm with highs in the lower 80s but a cold front is projected to occur from Sunday until Monday. No rains are predicted for Monday but may make a return in the following days.