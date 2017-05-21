 [fiatalert]
Deputies investigating fatal accident on Highway 75 in Jefferson County

Posted by: Posted date: May 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PALMERDALE – Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an accident that occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 75 near Palmerdale. One person was killed while two were injured.

The accident happened at the 7700 block of Highway 75 when a vehicle with two people turned left across northbound lanes onto an oncoming vehicle. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital while his passenger, an unidentified female, was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. Authorities are withholding the name of the victim until after family is notified.

Comments

  1. Linda Hickey says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:45 am

    Prayers

  2. Karri Ward says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:55 am

    I saw this wreck this morning. Praying for the families involved

  3. Ashley Lynn says:
    May 22, 2017 at 12:58 am

    Sharon Lynn

  4. Amanda Dunn Eubanks says:
    May 22, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Jadell Dunn

  5. Danyale Nichols says:
    May 22, 2017 at 4:43 am

    What color was the truck?

  6. Jadell Dunn says:
    May 22, 2017 at 4:48 am

    This happened this morning around 10:46 in front of our church (Palmerdale UMC) Praying for all those involved in accident!

  7. Cynthia Biltoft James says:
    May 22, 2017 at 5:49 am

    Prayers for all involved

