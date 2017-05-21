Firing of James Comey to be investigated by congressional committee

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON – A congressional committee, including Sen. Marco Rubio, is set to do a “thorough” investigation into the firing of former FBI director James Comey and tamperings into the election of Donald Trump by Russia, according to a report by WVTM 13.

Members of the House Oversight Committee Jason Chaffetz and Elijah Cummings will subpoena notes of meetings between Comey and Trump. This came before Chaffetz announced that he would resign on June 30.

“Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is a member of that committee and says he wants to hear directly from Comey if he felt he was put in a position ‘where he couldn’t do his job,'” said the Associated Press in a press release.

Comey is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after Memorial Day.