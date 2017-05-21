Inmates escape from custody in Baldwin, Barbour Counties

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

Six inmates have escaped from a jail and a work center in South Alabama over the weekend, according to a report from AL.com. Joey Lee Willhite, 38, escaped from Loxley Community Based Facility in Baldwin County while five escaped from Barbour County Jail.

Wilhite was convicted of manufacturing a controlled substance and is described as a white man wearing blue jeans and a tan shirt. He measures 5′ 10″, weighs 170 lbs. and has brown hair and hazel eyes. There are tattoos on his face and neck areas.

Stephon Rashad Galloway, Tywon Jackson, Jabori Henderson, Jasper Kenta Turner and Clarence Antonio White all escaped from Barbour County Jail on Saturday. They are considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Barbour County Sheriff’s Facebook page the men are described as the following:

Stephon Rashad Galloway

5ft 6in, 150lbs

Tywon Jackson

5ft 9in, 155lbs

Jabori Henderson

5ft 9in, 190lbs

Jasper Kenta Turner

5ft 6in, 160lbs

Clarence Antonio White

5ft 11in, 145lbs

Anyone with information are asked to contact Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434. Anyone with information on Wilhite should contact Alabama Department of Corrections at 800-831-8825.