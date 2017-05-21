 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Juvenile arrested for posting threats to graduation

Juvenile arrested for posting threats to graduation

Posted by: Posted date: May 21, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MONTGOMERY – A juvenile from a Montgomery school has been arrested for making a terrorist threat on social media, according to WBRC. The youth allegedly made threats against a graduation ceremony.

Officers from the Montgomery Police Department made the arrest on Saturday after being notified that he had made threats online. He is now facing charges.

Because the suspect is underage police have not released any more details.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top