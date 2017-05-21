Juvenile arrested for posting threats to graduation
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
MONTGOMERY – A juvenile from a Montgomery school has been arrested for making a terrorist threat on social media, according to WBRC. The youth allegedly made threats against a graduation ceremony.
Officers from the Montgomery Police Department made the arrest on Saturday after being notified that he had made threats online. He is now facing charges.
Because the suspect is underage police have not released any more details.