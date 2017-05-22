2 killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY –Alabama State Troopers have identified one of the victims as a 79-year-old Blount County man in a fatal Sunday evening crash in Blount County.

“A two-vehicle crash at 6:10 p.m. Sunday, May 21, has claimed two lives,” State Troopers said in a statement released Monday.” Grady Leon Goodwin, 79, of Oneonta was killed when the 2001 Chevrolet pickup he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Heather Heaton, 39, of Warrior.”

Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene. Heaton was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for her injuries. A 3-year old in Heaton’s vehicle was transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, where he later died.

The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 79 three miles south of Locust Fork.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.