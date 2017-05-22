Hardin indicted for 2016 murder of Clay mother

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CLAY — Jeremy Conway Hardin has been indicted in the 2016 slaying of his girlfriend Jody Marie Watson, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

Hardin allegedly told deputies that he shot the victim, Watson, 38, from behind while she was in the kitchen of the Yellowhammer Drive home on April 7, 2016. There was also a history of reports of domestic violence at the residence. Deputies had responded to the home a three previous times, , the latest coming just about one month prior to the shooting.

According to the original report, a male suspect called 911 and reported he had shot his girlfriend. At about the same time a second 911 call was received from a neighbor who reported that two children had come to their house and asked them to call for help because their mother had been shot.

Deputies arrived to find Watson dead on the scene. The male suspect, Hardin, remained on the scene and surrendered to deputies without incident.

He was arrested and released on a $50,000 bond at the time. The case was sent to the grand jury on July 6, 2016, and the indictment was returned on May 5.