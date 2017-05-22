Truck driver pulled from wreckage on Sweeney Hollow Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A truck driver was pulled from his semi by Center Point firefighters Monday night following a crash.

Center Point Battalion Chief Brad Appleton said the driver left the roadway, struck two vehicles and then hit a power pole before becoming trapped in a ditch.

Center Point firefighters then pulled the driver from the wreckage and he was transported to UAB hospital.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies had the road blocked at last report.