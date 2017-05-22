 [fiatalert]
Truck driver pulled from wreckage on Sweeney Hollow Road

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — A truck driver was pulled from his semi by Center Point firefighters Monday night following a crash.

Center Point Battalion Chief Brad Appleton said the driver left the roadway, struck two vehicles and then hit a power pole before becoming trapped in a ditch.

Center Point firefighters then pulled the driver from the wreckage and he was transported to UAB hospital.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies had the road blocked at last report.

  1. Thomas Earl Hames says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:54 am

    Over the road drivers need to STOP using Sweeney Hollow Road as a cut through! Fine them for damages!

