Kristi Stacks named executive director for educational nonprofit

Special to the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM – Better Basics, a nonprofit focused on empowering children by reducing illiteracy, announced Kristi Stacks has been named executive director. Stacks replaces Dr. Ammie Akin, who resigned due to family commitments and continues to serve as an active volunteer for Better Basics.

“Kristi is very well respected within the education community, embodies our core values and will inspire Better Basics employees,” Shirley Fagan, president of the board of directors, said. “Better Basics remains committed to providing students with the highest quality literacy programming.”

Stacks was selected by Better Basics’ board of directors based on her more than 20 years of experience in varying positions at all levels of education, including an educator and administrator. She also possesses vast experience in radio and television, previously serving as a broadcaster, reporter, producer and director. Stacks is National Board certified and has acted as a mentor to other teachers seeking National Board certification. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Auburn University, a Masters of Arts in Elementary Education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, an Education Specialist degree in Instructional Leadership from Samford University, and currently pursuing an Educational Doctoral degree in Instructional Leadership at Samford University.

“Teaching children has been my life’s goal, and I can’t imagine a more rewarding place to continue that goal than Better Basics,” Stacks said. “The proven and consistent results that Better Basics’ programs achieve are outstanding. I look forward to implementing my skills in education and administration at the helm of this worthwhile organization.”

Better Basics works closely with public schools in Birmingham and throughout Alabama to help students gain an appreciation of reading and improve literacy. Its programs provide strong foundations for Alabama’s children, affording them solid foundations upon which to become productive members of our society.