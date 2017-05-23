St. Clair County man killed in van-semi truck collision

BIRMINGHAM — A two-vehicle crash at 3:20 a.m. today, May 23, has claimed the life of an Ashville man.

Donald Peace, 55, was killed when the 1999 Ford van he was driving collided with a 1988 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

Peace was transported to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where he later died. The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured. The crash occurred on U.S. 411 in the City of Odenville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.