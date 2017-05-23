Warning: graphic video- Bomb explosion kills 22 at Manchester concert

WARNING – Some of the videos below contain graphic images and may not be suitable for readers under 18.

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND –A bomb exploded at an Arianna Grande concert at the Manchester Arena killing at least 22 people. Dozens more missing and injured in the explosion. The number of injured has been listed at 59.

Grande’s concerts typically draw large crowds of young teenagers and their families.

Authorities said the device, described as a shrapnel bomb, was detonated by a suicide bomber and is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

“We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

“So many young and beautiful and innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers — because that’s what they are: They’re losers. And we’ll have more of them, but they’re losers, just remember that.”

The United States Department of Homeland Security released the following statement:

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation at Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. We are working with our foreign counterparts to obtain additional information about the cause of the reported explosion as well as the extent of injuries and fatalities. U.S. citizens in the area should heed direction from local authorities and maintain security awareness. We encourage any affected U.S. citizens who need assistance to contact the U.S. Embassy in London and follow Department of State guidance. At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific credible threat involving music venues in the United States. However, the public may experience increased security in and around public places and events as officials take additional precautions. We stand ready to assist our friends and allies in the U.K. in all ways necessary as they investigate and recover from this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this incident.

One of the most heartbreaking things to ever hear about, so many innocent lives lost too soon. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/x4bmo0jTf6 — selina,!! (@purposusbiebs) May 23, 2017

They used nail bombs at a kids concert in Manchester pic.twitter.com/oghHJDw0Hd — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 22, 2017